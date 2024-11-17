DC Debrief With Scott Mitchell & Alex Cameron: Oklahoma Delegation Gains Influence In New Congress

News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell and Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron discuss how the Republicans' control of both chambers of Congress could impact the gubernatorial race in Oklahoma.

How has the Oklahoma delegation's influence in Congress changed with Republicans in control?

"Oklahoma delegation has punched above its weight, considering its relatively small size, a total of seven members in Congress that they are disproportionately represented in leadership positions in Congress," said Alex Cameron, a political analyst.

What new leadership role has Sen. James Lankford taken on?

"Senator Lankford ran for one of the leadership positions within the republican conference, Vice Chair. Now it's not the top position, it's the number five position looking at the pecking order, but still, it's significant," Cameron said.

How does this impact the speculation around Rep. Kevin Hern's potential gubernatorial run?

"I don't you know, I'll hopefully, I plan to talk with him next week, and I can ask him directly, but at this point, I would say the speculation about him maybe making a run for governor just got a little bit weaker," Cameron said.