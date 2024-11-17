Man, Woman Killed In Lincoln County Crash

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 9:22 am
Two people are dead after a crash in Lincoln County on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Norman Pyatt, 48, and Lacey Collins, 38, were driving on US-62 and Airport Road near Prague when Pyatt crossed the center line and hit Collins.
Troopers report that Pyatt died on the scene of the crash and Collins was taken to a local hospital where she died.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
