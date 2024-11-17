Man, Woman Killed In Lincoln County Crash

A Lincoln County crash left a man and woman dead Saturday evening, OHP says.

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 9:22 am

By: News 9


LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. -

Two people are dead after a crash in Lincoln County on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Norman Pyatt, 48, and Lacey Collins, 38, were driving on US-62 and Airport Road near Prague when Pyatt crossed the center line and hit Collins.

Troopers report that Pyatt died on the scene of the crash and Collins was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 17th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024