Carl Albert Dominates Midwest City, Wins 56-0

By: News 9

On Friday night the Carl Albert Titans shut out Midwest City 56-0 in a dominant performance.

The Titans wasted no time, scoring on their first possession as Delijah Matthews powered through defenders with a stiff arm and stretched for the pylon, putting Carl Albert up 7-0.

After a crucial fourth-down stop, LT Simmons showed off his speed, breaking free for a 61-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Midwest City’s Aiden disrupted a Carl Albert pass attempt, forcing a missed field goal to keep the score at 14-0. But the Carl Albert defense held strong, with Lebron Royal making key plays in the backfield to stifle the Bombers’ offense.

Carl Albert, the back-to-back state champions, capped off their dominance with a 56-0 victory, solidifying their place as a powerhouse team.