Authorities Respond To SW OKC Motorcycle Crash

Authorities are responding to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened near West Reno Avenue and South Czech Hall Road.

West Reno Avenue is closed while authorities respond to the crash.

According to authorities, two people were on the motorcycle.

Police say both riders were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Police say it's unknown whether or not they were wearing helmets.

The driver of the car is not injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.