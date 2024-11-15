Deer Creek Students Kept Aboard School Bus After 'Behavioral Incident'

Deer Creek Public Schools students were kept aboard a bus on Thursday after loud outbursts prompted the bus driver to pull over.

By: News 9

Deer Creek Public Schools leaders are clarifying why students were kept aboard a Deer Creek Public Schools bus on Wednesday.

According to the district, the driver stopped the bus due to loud outbursts from several students.

The district says this particular bus route has been the subject of "several behavioral incidents" since the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

District leaders said after issuing multiple warnings to the students to lower their volume, the bus driver notified the bus dispatch and pulled over in a neighborhood to wait for district officials to arrive.

DCPS said after one of the district's transportation leaders arrived on the site, he quickly addressed the behavior and students were released to their parents. Officials say the timeline of events took less than twenty minutes.

In a statement to News 9, the school district says it will be making changes to this bus route to create a more positive environment for students and staff in the future.