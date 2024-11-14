Mistletoe Market Offers Holiday Shopping For A Good Cause

The Junior League of Oklahoma City is hosting its annual Mistletoe Market, a holiday shopping event that offers unique gifts and festive decor while supporting local community programs.

By: News 9

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Oklahoma City Convention Center for a sneak peek.

“Mistletoe Market is our largest fundraiser, and it has a little bit of everything — food, clothing, jewelry, candles, decor, literally everything,” said one of the event organizers.

All proceeds benefit the Junior League, which funds local initiatives focused on health and wellness, partnering with organizations like the YWCA, Boys and Girls Club, and OU Children's Hospital.

The event started with a Preview Party on Thursday night, offering attendees early access to shopping, a silent auction, live music, and refreshments. Regular shopping hours run through Sunday: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the Preview Party are $50, with general admission available online or at the door.

For more information and tickets, visit www.mistletoemarket.org.