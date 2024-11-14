Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Holiday Campaign With Bell-Ringing And Angel Tree Opportunities

The sound of bells is ringing across the state, marking the official start of the Salvation Army's annual holiday campaign. The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Quail Springs Mall to learn more about how to get involved.

By: News 9

On Thursday, volunteers and staff gathered at Quail Springs Mall to launch the campaign and encourage the community to get involved in spreading holiday cheer.

Major Russell Clay of the Salvation Army explained how important this fundraising effort is, saying the money raised through the iconic red kettles supports a wide array of programs throughout the year, including food assistance, shelter, utility aid, and youth services.

“This money goes for all our essential programs that we have, whether it's our food bank or feeding out of the kitchen that we do 365 or our shelter or emergency disasters, utility assistance, and also our youth programming.," Clay said.

As the campaign begins, the Salvation Army encourages everyone to participate, whether by volunteering or donating. Those interested in volunteering can visit the Salvation Army’s website to register as bell-ringers, choose a location, and select a time to volunteer.

For those who may not have cash or change to drop into the kettle, the Salvation Army has made donating even easier.

All red kettles now feature QR codes that link directly to the organization’s website, where individuals can donate online.

Another popular family tradition is the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. This year, more than 2,500 children need sponsors in Oklahoma County alone. Participants can pick an angel tag from a tree, which includes the child’s name, age, and gift wishlist, and purchase a gift for them this holiday season. The Angel Tree program allows families to teach their children about giving and helping those in need.

"We used to do this with our own kids," said Clay. "We'd let them pick a child their age to shop for. It's a great way to get the family involved and teach the importance of giving back during the holidays."

With over 2,500 kids to sponsor this year in Oklahoma County, the Salvation Army is counting on community members to step up and help fulfill these wish lists. Tags are available throughout the region at various Angel Tree locations, including malls and local businesses.

There are plenty of ways for those looking to get involved in the holiday-giving spirit. Click HERE for more information on volunteering, donating, or adopting an angel this season.