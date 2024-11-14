Murder Defendant Backs Out Of Plea Deal

A Caddo County woman charged with the murder of a 4-year-old reversed her decision to plead guilty to first-degree murder in court Wednesday, delaying the case as her family continues to seek justice.

Disappointment and frustration inside a courtroom — after a Caddo County woman charged with murdering a little girl changed her mind — and declined to plead guilty.

“We are going to continue to pray and hope that Alysia, Ivon, and Jasmin are held accountable for their lack of care for two beautiful little girls,” said Athena Brownfield’s maternal grandmother, Misty Faircloth.

Alysia Adams is one of two codefendants charged with murdering 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Wednesday, in a blind plea agreement, Alysia was expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder — in doing so, she would have avoided the death penalty. But in the 11th hour, she entered the courtroom and, while sobbing, had a change of heart.

“Very disappointed we have been patiently waiting for almost 22 months for some sort of justice for granddaughters, and it’s postponed again,” said Misty.

Misty and Patrick Faircloth, Athena’s maternal grandparents, made the 4-hour drive from Dallas to be in court Wednesday — hoping to get some sense of closure.

They said they spent years searching for their granddaughters after their adopted daughter, Jasmin Brownfield, took off with them.

“Unfortunately, we could see some behaviors that were scary to us did Jasmin’s lifestyle, and so Patrick discussed that with her, and she took the kids and said she’d never talk to us again,” said Misty.

Everywhere they turned, the couple said they hit a dead end. Until 2023, when they got the call.

“It was that gut-wrenching; this is what we knew. We prayed it wouldn’t happen, but in our gut, we knew it might happen,” said Misty.

Investigators say Jasmin's cousin, Alysia Adams, and her husband, Ivon, were caring for the girls. Athena's older sister was found wandering near her Cyril home alone. Athena was later discovered buried in a shallow grave in Rush Springs.

“It was our worst nightmare come true,” said Athena’s maternal grandfather, Patrick Faircloth.

While they’re disappointed in Wednesday's outcome — they are grateful to those who continue to fight.

“A lot of law enforcement were present in the courtroom, and to see them, the ones who investigated, maybe they were searching that day when she was found, that they have stuck through this, is awesome,” said Patrick.

The case is expected to go to trial in April. District Attorney Jason Hicks announced in court he will be seeking the death penalty.

Alysia's husband Ivon, also charged with murder, will return to court in January.

