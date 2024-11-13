Caddo County Woman Expected To Plead Guilty To Murdering 4-Year-Old

One of two co-defendants charged and accused in the murder of a 4-year-old Caddo County girl will head to court Wednesday. In a blind agreement, Alysia Adams is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Back in January 2023, the case made national headlines as thousands came together in a desperate search for Athena Brownfield. The search was triggered after a mailman found her sister, 5, wandering alone near their home in Cyril.

“Start saying Athena and look at every area we can see,” said a woman who volunteered in the search.

“We tried to bring in every option we have available,” said a police officer in Cyril.

Thousands of strangers rallied --alongside teams of law enforcement. “We're praying for her family and relatives and investigators looking for her,” said a volunteer.

OSBI later announced they were searching for Athena's body.

With her guardians questioned, agents located her buried body on a rural property in Rush Springs. Good Samaritans were left shaken. “I have kids her age, it just breaks my heart. I pray God spared her the pain that led up to her death,” said one woman,

Guardians Alysia Adams and her estranged husband Ivon Adams were arrested--both charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

The two are accused of starving Athena. Investigators said Ivon beat her to death on Christmas Day in 2022.

Posts to Alysia Adams' social media showed that she allegedly spent days following Athena's death getting her hair done and attending a New Year's party with her husband, before eventually running off with a new boyfriend.

In pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Alysia will avoid the death penalty.

A judge will later decide whether to sentence her to life with or without parole.

Ivon Adams’ arraignment is scheduled for January.