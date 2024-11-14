Thunder Report: Thunder Host Pelicans As Injury-Riddled Teams Face Off At Paycom Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their six-game homestand tonight with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, marking the first meeting between the teams since OKC swept New Orleans in last season’s playoffs.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their six-game homestand tonight with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, marking the first meeting between the teams since OKC swept New Orleans in last season’s playoffs.

Both teams face extensive injuries. The Thunder are without center Chet Holmgren for an extended period, while guard Alex Caruso is sidelined tonight due to right hip soreness. Center Isaiah Hartenstein’s return remains uncertain, though an update on his availability may come within the week.

Meanwhile, New Orleans arrives in Oklahoma City shorthanded, missing seven players, including four starters. Leading the Pelicans’ outlist is star forward Zion Williamson, as the team grapples with eight losses in their last nine games. Former All-Star Brandon Ingram is expected to take on a larger role as the Pelicans navigate through their injuries.

The Thunder will aim to capitalize on their health advantage, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.