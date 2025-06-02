Miss Oklahoma 2025: Contestants gather in OKC for pre-competition rehearsals

Contestants have arrived in Oklahoma City for rehearsals ahead of the 2025 Miss Oklahoma competition. Learn more about this year's contest with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

Contestants have arrived in Oklahoma City to compete for the honor of being crowned the next Miss Oklahoma.

On Monday, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to the OKANA Resort to get a first-hand look at this year's competitive field.

Rehearsals for the competition have just started, but the Porch spoke with 2024 Miss Oklahoma Lauren Frost, as well as 2022 Miss Oklahoma and News 9 Meteorologist Megan Gold, about what to expect in the 2025 competition.

Q: Megan, you're emceeing this year's event. How cool is it to be back in Oklahoma City?

A: It's so special for our 91st year out. We're so excited to be here at OKANA for the very first year. We're so grateful for their hospitality. These women have been working all year long, some for years, for this opportunity, and I know just how meaningful this week is to me. I have been a part of Miss Oklahoma week for more than 10 years now, and to see the way these women have grown, they've been working on their community service, and this means preparing their physical fitness, their talents, their evening gown walks, just really that whole person preparation. We are so pumped to see it all come to fruition this week.

Q: As someone who's worn that crown yourself, how important and meaningful is Miss Oklahoma?

A: It's huge, you know. Miss Oklahoma goes to schools, she talks to kids from kindergarten age up to high school, even some adults, about her community service initiative and the work that she does in the community. Being that beacon of light, it's huge in today's world.

Q: Lauren, what are you guys working on back here in rehearsals?

A: We're working on the opening number production and the fitness production number. Many people don't know it's a whole show when you come to Miss Oklahoma. When you buy those tickets, you're not just getting to see girls walking in pretty dresses, you're getting to see them dance a full Broadway production number. These contestants worked so hard. We've been here since yesterday, just working like this, like you're you're seeing right now. So we've been at this for hours. The show is going to be so good.

Q: What does that preparation look like?

A: Well, it's different for every girl. So what's unique is that each girl gets to pick their placement. So when they interview tomorrow, they'll have private interviews with the judges. So each girl got to pick their own time to do that, so everybody's schedule looks a little bit different, but it will be a lot of personal backstage practice. Getting prepared for when that moment comes, when they're on that stage at Rose State College, they're fully prepared, fully ready, and then someone in this room will be the next Miss Oklahoma.

Q: What do we need to know if we want to come watch?

A: Everything can be found on our Facebook or Instagram account, just look up Miss Oklahoma. You'll find tickets for in-person, but if you can't make it in person, that's totally fine. We have a live stream, and trust me, you will not want to miss it. It's magic. Miss Oklahoma has been around for 91 years, and for a good reason. We're relevant to the state of Oklahoma, and being in Oklahoma City, it's special to be here. Especially with the Thunder, we have a lot going on in this city right now, so make sure to watch, join and cheer on these girls.

---

The 2025 Miss Oklahoma competition will take place at Rose State College in Midwest City, with the final competition happening at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more by visiting the Miss Oklahoma website.