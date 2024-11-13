Interactive Displays And Holiday Magic Await At Oklahoma City Zoo

Wednesday, November 13th 2024, 10:05 am
The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights event is underway, offering a festive holiday experience with both a driving trail and a walking trail featuring elaborate light displays.
The walking trail begins with a striking butterfly tree and is lined with larger-than-life lanterns. New this year, the zoo has added interactive elements, including bikes that power the lights.
In addition to the lights, the zoo features a variety of holiday-themed food and treats for sale, including peppermint bark, s’mores, and flamingo fries, which guests can enjoy around warming fire pits. Unique holiday merchandise, such as exclusive zoo-themed items, is also available for purchase.
For visitors who prefer not to walk, ScooterPals are available for rent, ensuring an accessible and comfortable experience for all guests.
November 13th, 2024
October 28th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
August 30th, 2024
November 14th, 2024
November 14th, 2024
November 14th, 2024
November 14th, 2024