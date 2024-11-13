Interactive Displays And Holiday Magic Await At Oklahoma City Zoo

The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights event is underway, offering a festive holiday experience with both a driving trail and a walking trail featuring elaborate light displays.

By: News 9

The walking trail begins with a striking butterfly tree and is lined with larger-than-life lanterns. New this year, the zoo has added interactive elements, including bikes that power the lights.

In addition to the lights, the zoo features a variety of holiday-themed food and treats for sale, including peppermint bark, s’mores, and flamingo fries, which guests can enjoy around warming fire pits. Unique holiday merchandise, such as exclusive zoo-themed items, is also available for purchase.

For visitors who prefer not to walk, ScooterPals are available for rent, ensuring an accessible and comfortable experience for all guests.



