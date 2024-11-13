Wellness Wednesday: Food Safety

With 48 million Americans contracting foodborne illnesses each year, key precautions include preventing cross-contamination, proper food storage, and cooking at safe temperatures can reduce the chance of getting sick.

By: News 9

A new study shows that 48 million Americans contract foodborne illnesses each year, and foodborne illnesses have increased 42% since 2013 in regions the CDC monitors.

To protect yourself from foodborne illnesses, one step consumers can take is by preventing cross-contamination.

On top of keeping raw food, including produce and meat separate, make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees or cooler, and freezers set to 0 degrees.

Raw chicken, which can have salmonella, should be stored securely in the refrigerator to prevent leaking.

Additionally, maintaining a clean kitchen can also prevent illnesses. Be sure to regularly clean countertops, cookware and workstations.

When cooking, make sure you cook foods to the correct internal temperatures. All poultry should be cooked to at least 165 degrees, and 145 degrees for beef, pork and veal, as well as allowing the meat to rest for at least 3 minutes.