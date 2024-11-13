Water Restored at Lawton Veterans Center

Water service was restored at the Lawton Veterans Center on Tuesday, following a week of shutoff due to concerns about potential exposure to Legionella and pneumonia-causing bacteria.

By: News 9

According to retired Sergeant First Class Richard Byers, residents received minimal information regarding when the water would be turned back on. Byers rode three miles in his wheelchair to the new station on Highway 7 to report the conditions at the Lawton Veterans Center.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the prolonged water shutoff. However, the Department asserts that all decisions made during the incident prioritized the health and safety of residents.



