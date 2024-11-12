Musical RENT Coming To OU University Theatre

The show will run November 22 through December 8 on the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus.

Tuesday, November 12th 2024, 2:28 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The award-winning rock musical RENT will be on stage at OU University Theatre.

The show will run November 22 through December 8 on the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus.

RENT will open at 8 p.m. Friday, November 22 with additional performances scheduled for 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, and again December 6-7 at 8 p.m. and December 8 at 3 p.m.

The release from the university noted that this show contains adult themes and sexual content.

Advance purchase tickets for RENT are $43 for adults; $38 for senior adults, OU employees, and military; and $14 for students. Tickets at the door are $45 for all adults and $15 for students with student ID.

Tickets may be purchased online at theatre.ou.edu, by calling (405) 325-4101, or by visiting the Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, please call the box office at (405) 325-4101. 
