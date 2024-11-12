Downtown Oklahoma City’s 23rd Annual Tree Lighting Festival Set For Tuesday In Bricktown

The 23rd annual Tree Lighting Festival in Bricktown will take place Tuesday, featuring live performances, photos with Santa, and a tree lighting ceremony led by Mayor David Holt at 6 p.m.

By: News 9

Downtown Oklahoma City will kick off the holiday season Tuesday night with the city’s 23rd annual Tree Lighting Festival in Bricktown.

The festivities will take place on Mickey Mantle Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The highlight of the evening will be the lighting of the Christmas tree, which Mayor David Holt will do at 6 p.m.

In addition to the tree lighting, the event will feature live performances and the opportunity for families to take photos with Santa.

The festival is free and open to the public.