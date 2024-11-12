Fallen Oklahoma Veteran To Be Honored With Memorial Sign Along Historic Highway 66

An Oklahoma City metro man is remembering a friend he lost while serving in Vietnam, and drivers in Bethany will soon see his name along the side of Highway 66.

By: News 9

-

On Veterans Day, the nation remembers those who have served and who continue to serve our country. One metro man is remembering a friend he lost while serving in Vietnam.

Hoss Cooley’s friend's memory will be preserved for generations to come. Drivers in Bethany will soon see his name along the side of Highway 66.

“Charlie was a great guy. He really was,” Cooley said. “He was always a good laugh. Good times.”

Memories illustrate the sign of a meaningful life. Cooley is a U.S. Marine veteran and remembers his late friend Charles Nick Bondi and their time serving in Vietnam.

“Never forgotten,” Cooley said. “That’s something you never forget – never forget. Times in Vietnam it kinda get burned in your brain. There’s things that will always be there for the rest of your life.”

Nov. 10, 1968, is the day Cooley was wounded.

“It was tough – really tough,” Cooley said. “They shot in twenty-seven rocket rounds. I got out far enough away from it that it didn’t take me out. I just got shrapnel in my lower left leg.”

The scars walk with him. On Valentine's Day, 1969 – Bondi lost his life.

“He gave his life for his country,” Cooley said.

Five decades have passed. Charlie's name lives in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Memorial and Cooley wants the same honor in Oklahoma.

“You just don’t realize how short life is and how fast it goes by,” Cooley said. “I need to do something for Charlie.”

After two years of planning – ODOT granted Cooley’s wish.

“He deserves it. And I’m glad it’s finally happening,” Cooley said. “It’ll always be there.

Bondi’s name will soon greet drivers as they roll by. Cooley said it will offer a reminder of a brave soul – and a sign of a loving friend.

“His memory will always be in everybody’s heart,” Cooley said.

Family, friends, and neighbors will gather at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to install Bondi’s sign. That ceremony will take place at Overholser Drive and State Highway 66 in Bethany.