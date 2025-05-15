What is Narcan and how do you use it? Citizen Potawatomi Nation doctor explains

Medical Director for the Citizen Potawatomi Health Services Dr. Braden Parmer provides answers to some common questions related to the use of Narcan.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Medical Director for the Citizen Potawatomi Health Services, Dr. Braden Parmer, provides answers to some common questions related to the use of Narcan.

What to know about fentanyl

“Fentanyl is such a powerful and potent medication that a very, very tiny quantity of fentanyl that you may not even be able to see with the naked eye easily can lead to severe respiratory suppression and even death.”

How does a Narcan spray combat an overdose?

Dr. Braden Parmer says that in our brain, we have what is called Opioid receptors. Whenever we take a pain medication or use an illicit drug, those opioids attach to those receptors.

Parmer says the spray goes into the nostril, reversing the effects pretty quickly.

How long does it take for Narcan to take effect?

Parmer says Narcan, also known as Naloxone, takes effect anywhere from three to 5 minutes.

Who can use Narcan?

Anyone experiencing an Opioid emergency from illicit use or overuse of a prescription.

Where are the machines located in Potawatomi Nation?

Grand Casino, FireLake Entertainment Center and FireLake Discount Foods in Shawnee.

Is Narcan safe to use?

Parmer says it is tremendously safe and there are no side effects.

How effective has Narcan been?

Parmer says it is estimated that every day in the United States, one hundred lives are saved by Narcan.

Within the first month of installing the Narcan machines in Potawatomi County, approximately 600 of them were taken.

Since installing the machines in Potawatomi County, Parmer says, usually by day five or seven, they are nearly empty.

What are some misconceptions about the machine being placed in public areas?

Parmer says people say Narcan serves as an enabler, to which Parmer disagrees, as he says it is more of a lifesaver.