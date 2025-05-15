What is Narcan and how do you use it? Citizen Potawatomi Nation doctor explains

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 6:16 pm
Medical Director for the Citizen Potawatomi Health Services, Dr. Braden Parmer, provides answers to some common questions related to the use of Narcan.
“Fentanyl is such a powerful and potent medication that a very, very tiny quantity of fentanyl that you may not even be able to see with the naked eye easily can lead to severe respiratory suppression and even death.”
Dr. Braden Parmer says that in our brain, we have what is called Opioid receptors. Whenever we take a pain medication or use an illicit drug, those opioids attach to those receptors.
Parmer says the spray goes into the nostril, reversing the effects pretty quickly.
Parmer says Narcan, also known as Naloxone, takes effect anywhere from three to 5 minutes.
Anyone experiencing an Opioid emergency from illicit use or overuse of a prescription.
Grand Casino, FireLake Entertainment Center and FireLake Discount Foods in Shawnee.
Parmer says it is tremendously safe and there are no side effects.
Parmer says it is estimated that every day in the United States, one hundred lives are saved by Narcan.
Within the first month of installing the Narcan machines in Potawatomi County, approximately 600 of them were taken.
Since installing the machines in Potawatomi County, Parmer says, usually by day five or seven, they are nearly empty.
Parmer says people say Narcan serves as an enabler, to which Parmer disagrees, as he says it is more of a lifesaver.
