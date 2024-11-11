Avoid Holiday Burnout: Tips To Manage Stress And Find Joy This Season

Focusing on personal and family needs, setting boundaries, and avoiding the pressure to conform to societal or social media-driven expectations can help manage holiday stress.

By: News 9

As the holiday season approaches, many find themselves overwhelmed by the stress of managing expectations, endless to-do lists, and family dynamics.

Experts advise taking a step back to focus on what truly brings joy during this time of year.

Erin Engelke, CEO of Remerge, shared practical tips for avoiding holiday burnout and ensuring you enjoy the festivities.

She said the holidays can often become a whirlwind of emotions when they are supposed to be enjoyed.

Engelke said many people try to meet expectations they see on social media and can find themselves burnt out.

"I think society often tells us what we should and should not do, and we need to put away societal norms and those expectations and instead focus on what is best for me and my family, and be willing to kind of flex and accommodate your own needs," Engelke said.

She said women can especially fall victim to the stress and take on too much.

"No matter what time of year it is, but particularly during the holidays, it is a time when women in particular have the tendency to carry it all and then not take care of themselves," Engelke said.

She said a sign of stress to look for is slipping into unhealthy habits.

"We often will begin overeating or consuming too much alcohol or spending too much money, or maybe not moving our bodies enough," Engelke said. "You know, those are all signs that, hey, we need to take a step back."

She said a way to manage stress is to sit down with your family and decide what is important for the holidays.

"Just because you've always done this, that, or the other thing in years past doesn't mean you have to do that this year," Engelke said. "Taking a moment to pause and say, 'What will bring us true joy during this holiday season?'"

She said it is also good to unplug, say no to things that may stress you out, and let people help when they can.