Miraculous Recovery: Oklahoma City Woman Discovers Rare Brain Cancer After Being Hit By A Car

Taletha Henderson, an Oklahoma City woman who survived a rare brain cancer diagnosis after a freak accident, celebrates four years cancer-free and is using her story to advocate for increased diversity in healthcare.

-

Taletha Henderson says she is grateful to be alive after an accident led to the discovery of a rare brain cancer.

Speaking exclusively with News 9’s Alexis Young, Henderson shared her remarkable recovery journey.

Henderson’s ordeal began when she experienced persistent muscle spasms. Doctors initially dismissed her symptoms, prescribing muscle relaxers, but the pain continued to worsen.

It wasn’t until a car involved in a police chase struck her while she was walking home that the full scope of her condition was revealed.

"It put me in a pain I've never felt before," Henderson said.

Rushed to the emergency room, Henderson received immediate treatment, but the pain in her neck persisted.

After several attempts with painkillers failed to provide relief, an unexpected discovery revealed the source of her discomfort: Ependymoma, a rare form of brain cancer typically found in children.

"Whoever took the picture of the MRI just so happened to capture a little too high up, and they captured a piece of a brain tumor down my spine...It was so crazy, and it was such a blessing. At first, I was upset, but if it wasn't for that man hitting me that day, I don't even know where I would be," Henderson said.

Henderson was referred to neurosurgeon Dr. Ian Dunn and underwent radiation with Dr. James Battiste.

“I remember the first time meeting her...It became very clear what we had to do." Dunn said. "These operations are not trivial. Multi-hour. Under the microscope working on the most delicate structures of the brain."

A fertility doctor later told her that the radiation could affect her ability to have children, but she said despite her treatment, her prayers were answered two years ago.

"Ever since she told me that, I prayed against it. And shortly after I just had a kid...In 2023...And I had my baby naturally," Henderson said.

Henderson is now four years cancer-free and is celebrating the milestone on Saturday.

However, she said her story underscores a larger issue in the medical field: the need for increased diversity.

Henderson advocates for greater representation of African Americans in healthcare and stresses the importance of open conversations about health disparities.