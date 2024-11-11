SW Oklahoma City Street Reopened After Flooding Previously Blocked Roadway

South Pennsylvania Avenue near Southwest 20th Street has been reopened after a water line break in the area Monday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

Flooding has caused a portion of a street in southwest Oklahoma City to be closed Monday morning, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said at around 1:30 a.m., officers blocked off a segment of South Pennsylvania Avenue near Southwest 20th Street after a water line break in the area.

Police did not say when the road would be reopened.

OCPD has asked residents to stay clear of the area until the road is back open.