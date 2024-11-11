SW Oklahoma City Street Reopened After Flooding Previously Blocked Roadway

Monday, November 11th 2024, 4:10 am
Flooding has caused a portion of a street in southwest Oklahoma City to be closed Monday morning, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police said at around 1:30 a.m., officers blocked off a segment of South Pennsylvania Avenue near Southwest 20th Street after a water line break in the area.
Police did not say when the road would be reopened.
OCPD has asked residents to stay clear of the area until the road is back open.
November 11th, 2024
November 7th, 2024
October 22nd, 2024
September 9th, 2024
November 11th, 2024
November 11th, 2024
November 11th, 2024
November 11th, 2024