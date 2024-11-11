ODOT Reports Success Of Work Zone Safety Course For Oklahoma Teens

Oklahoma's Work Zone Safety program for teens getting their driver's license has seen major success in its first year.

By: News 9

One year after Oklahoma began requiring teens to complete a Work Zone Safety course before getting their driver’s license, The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports that over 60,000 teens have completed it as part of an ongoing road safety initiative.

“We’re hoping that the trend continues, that we continue to see strong numbers of Oklahoma teens taking this course and really implementing what they’re learning... on the road,” said Bryce Boyer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The course includes interactive videos, quizzes, and incentives like scholarships to encourage participation and engagement.