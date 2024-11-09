Piedmont Outlasts Putnam City 21-14 In Rainy Showdown

Piedmont edged out Putnam City 21-14 on Friday night

By: News 9

In a rain-soaked game marked by turnovers, Piedmont edged out Putnam City 21-14 on Friday night.

The wet conditions led to early fumbles, with Putnam City's Rodgerick Sloan losing the ball and Piedmont recovering. The Wildcats struggled as well, with Carter Hainrihar fumbling on a triple-option play, giving Putnam City a chance to regain possession.

The first points came off a miscue, as a botched Piedmont punt led to a fumble recovery by Thomas Stone, putting Putnam City on the board. Piedmont finally found offensive momentum when quarterback Grayson May kept the ball on an option play and ran it into the end zone, tying the game.

Despite the challenging weather, the Wildcats managed to grind out a 21-14 victory, holding off Putnam City in the end.