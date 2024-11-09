Stillwater Dominates Southmoore With 58-0 Shutout

Friday, November 8th 2024, 11:03 pm
The Stillwater Pioneers delivered a commanding performance Friday night, defeating the Southmoore Sabercats 58-0.
The Pioneers took control early, with quarterback Mason Schubert powering through contact for an opening touchdown, putting Stillwater up 29-0 by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Keaton Mason blocked a Southmoore punt, allowing Tan Booth to scoop it up and score.
Stillwater continued its dominance, with Booth converting a fourth-and-inches play from the wildcat formation, gaining far more than the first down. The Pioneers' relentless offense and defense held strong, sealing the decisive shutout.
