Stillwater Dominates Southmoore With 58-0 Shutout

By: News 9

The Stillwater Pioneers delivered a commanding performance Friday night, defeating the Southmoore Sabercats 58-0.

The Pioneers took control early, with quarterback Mason Schubert powering through contact for an opening touchdown, putting Stillwater up 29-0 by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Keaton Mason blocked a Southmoore punt, allowing Tan Booth to scoop it up and score.

Stillwater continued its dominance, with Booth converting a fourth-and-inches play from the wildcat formation, gaining far more than the first down. The Pioneers' relentless offense and defense held strong, sealing the decisive shutout.