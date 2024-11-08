Medical Minute: Immersion Room Offers Escape For Dementia Patients

The Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's Immersion Room uses advanced technology to provide dementia patients with calming, sensory-rich experiences, offering an escape from daily struggles and enriching their quality of life.

By: CBS News

For 86-year-old Judith Lasker, who suffers from dementia, a simple car ride with her daughter, Jennifer, has become a meaningful experience. The pair enjoys taking long drives, allowing Judith to reconnect with familiar sights.

But for moments when a change of scenery is needed, they find solace in a new technology-driven environment at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's Immersion Room.

The room, designed by Besser Rooms, uses cutting-edge technology to immerse patients and their families in engaging sights, sounds, and even smells. Its aim is to provide an escape from the everyday struggles of memory care.

"Sights, sounds, and smells can help reduce combative behavior and anxiousness, allowing patients like my mom to relax and enjoy themselves," said Jennifer Lasker, speaking about the therapeutic effects of the room. "It’s been magical for her."

Kathleen Biggs, assistant director of therapeutic recreation at Gurwin, explains that the immersive experiences help to improve the quality of life for residents.

"Our goal is to enrich the lives of memory care patients," Biggs said. "This technology aims to reduce feelings of restlessness and provide therapeutic enrichment through activities such as virtual visits to the beach or practicing yoga."

Jennifer, reflecting on the experience, recalled how her mother enthusiastically followed along with a virtual yoga session, adding to the room's ability to provide joy and a sense of normalcy.

The Immersion Room offers a variety of activities, from virtual beach visits and café tours to relaxing yoga sessions, all designed to transport patients to a calm, soothing environment.

For many families, this sensory-based therapy is a welcome break from the challenges dementia can bring, giving both patients and their caregivers moments of peace and connection.

“It’s an escape for both of us,” Jennifer Lasker said.