Doctors warn of lesser-known asthma triggers

More than 26 million Americans live with asthma, and while common triggers like pollen and mold are widely known, doctors say certain foods, drinks, and even medications may also cause flare-ups.

By: Destini Pittman

More than 26 million people in the U.S. live with asthma. Indoor allergens, mold, infections, and weather are among the most common asthma triggers, but doctors say another trigger may also play a role.

About half of the people with asthma experience at least one asthma attack each year, and more than 3,500 people die from the condition annually.

“They’re struggling to breathe, pulling at their neck, coughing and wheezing, and having chest pain or feeling almost like their chest is being squeezed,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ewig of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

While triggers like pollen and pet dander are well known, experts say certain foods can also bring on asthma symptoms. Foods containing sulfatesincluding wine, dried fruit, pickles, fresh and frozen shrimp, and bottled lemon juice, can act as triggers.

Chemicals naturally found in coffee, tea, spices, and anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin may also make it harder to breathe for those with asthma.

Getting enough vitamin D may help. It can strengthen the immune system's response to asthma triggers and reduce inflammation in the airways.

“The main effect we’re talking about with vitamin D really has to do with the immune system,” said Dr. Ivan Castro of Private Health MD. “Mushrooms, salmon, halibut, herring, and fortified milk are good sources.”

Vitamin D can also be absorbed through sunlight.