Medical Minute: New procedure for repairing ACL tears approved for younger patients

In this week's Medical Minute, learn more about the BEAR procedure, a new method of repairing ACL tears recently approved for younger patients.

By: News 9, CBS News

More and more young people are tearing their ACLs, but an innovative procedure is now approved for use on the youngest patients.

Dr. Mallika Marshall says this could become the surgery of choice for student athletes of all ages.

One of the patients receiving the new surgery, Jonny Sullivan, says he was 16 when he went for a tackle during a high school football game.

"My knee kind of bent and I just felt a pop," Sullivan said.

Marshall said the pop came from Sullivan's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

To repair an ACL tear, doctors normally borrow tissue from another part of the body, like a hamstring or quadriceps tendon, to reconstruct the ligament.

“Traditional ACL reconstructions can be quite painful," Marshall said. "They have a relatively high failure rate, and student athletes can’t always return to the same level of performance.”

A new procedure, the bridge-enhanced ACL restoration, or BEAR procedure, has become a more attractive option for some.

In the new procedure, the ligament is repaired, and then a collagen implant bathed in the patient’s own blood is inserted into the knee to help the ligament heal.

“We get this blood clot, then we get the body that creates the healing response," Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Scott Sigman said. "When you get a healed ACL, which is really amazing because now we’re keeping your own nerve, your own blood vessels.”

The surgery was FDA-approved in 2020 for people 14 and older, but now it's available to school-age kids, as young as 7 and 8.

"We have these really cool new anchors that are not made out of metal, so literally we don’t have to touch the growth plates,"Sigman said. "In the past, if you injured a growth plate, the leg could actually grow wrong.”

15 months after receiving the BEAR procedure, Sullivan says he is back up and running.

The hope is to one day use this BEAR technique for other orthopedic injuries, such as rotator cuff tears or Achilles tendon ruptures.