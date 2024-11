Major phone companies say some Americans want to ditch their smartphones in favor of so-called 'dumb phones'. Some cell phone makers have even come up with new models of the iconic flip and brick phones to help those who want a simpler lifestyle. What do you think? Would you make the switch?

By: CBS News

Major phone companies say some Americans want to ditch their smartphones in favor of so-called dumb phones.

Some cell phone makers have even come up with new models of the iconic flip and brick phones to help those who want a simpler lifestyle.

Some people think the switch to flip phones will be better for their mental health and for their wallets.