How OBN's Efforts To Combat Illegal Drugs Saves Lives From Human Trafficking

New federal data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows human trafficking offenses in the U.S. jumped 26% in the past decade. More agencies have cracked down on the problem — including Oklahoma.

In 2012, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics discovered criminal drug organizations were selling people. They built an investigative department to rescue those people and hold their traffickers accountable.

“In some cases, criminal organizations make more money moving people than drugs,” said Mark Woodward, public information officer at OBN.

Las Vegas inspired OBN’s program and many current Oklahoma human trafficking laws.

“They have some of the best laws on the books,” Woodward said. “They were able to tell us what works, what doesn’t — what are the patterns to look for.”

Since 2012, OBN agents arrested about 300 people connected to sex trafficking. They've rescued nearly 180 adult survivors of human trafficking and more than 60 children.

“To know that many of these are children is very, very difficult,” Woodward said.

On Tuesday, OBN agents arrested 41-year-old Eric Davis for allegedly manufacturing child pornography involving a victim of human trafficking.

“That is a market that is sought after,” Woodward said.

Woodward said traffickers groom people, including children, into specific lifestyles that condition them to stay loyal and quiet. Investigators often struggle to identify them.

“One of the biggest barriers we’ve got to overcome is even getting some of these people to realize that they’re victims,” Woodward said.

Even though a decade has passed since this work began Woodward said their efforts never stop.

“It’s something that is continually ongoing,” Woodward said.

Woodward said they spend a lot of time in schools educating children about the dangers of sharing information online. Social media is a starting point for many trafficking encounters. Woodward said parents should always watch their children's social media activity.

To submit an anonymous tip regarding human trafficking, people can call OBN agents at 800-617-2288 or visit www.obndd.ok.gov/programs-services/human-trafficking.