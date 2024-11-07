Oklahoma City Walk To Defeat ALS Aims To Support Patients And Raise Funds

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 1:00 pm
On Saturday, the Walk to Defeat ALS will take place in Oklahoma City to raise funds for those battling the debilitating disease.
Christy Gallion from the ALS Association joined the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details about the event and its impact.
“ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a degenerative nerve disease that affects the brain and spinal cord,” Gallion said. “It’s a rare disease, but every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone passes away.”
The walk, which has already raised $80,000 in Tulsa, supports local ALS patients by funding care services, including a loan program for expensive equipment like power wheelchairs.
Gallion said the importance of community support: "The funds go directly to people here in Oklahoma who are in need.”
Donations will continue to be accepted after the walk to support those living with ALS.
November 7th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 7th, 2024
November 7th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024