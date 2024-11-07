Oklahoma City Walk To Defeat ALS Aims To Support Patients And Raise Funds

The ALS Association joined the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details about the Walk to Defeat ALS in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

On Saturday, the Walk to Defeat ALS will take place in Oklahoma City to raise funds for those battling the debilitating disease.

Christy Gallion from the ALS Association joined the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details about the event and its impact.

“ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a degenerative nerve disease that affects the brain and spinal cord,” Gallion said. “It’s a rare disease, but every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone passes away.”

The walk, which has already raised $80,000 in Tulsa, supports local ALS patients by funding care services, including a loan program for expensive equipment like power wheelchairs.

Gallion said the importance of community support: "The funds go directly to people here in Oklahoma who are in need.”

Donations will continue to be accepted after the walk to support those living with ALS.