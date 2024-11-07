From The Court To Cuisine: Trying New Foods At Loud City

Paycom Center debuts a new lineup of flavorful dishes, giving Oklahoma City Thunder fans more reasons to cheer on game day.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder are impressing fans on the court this season, and so are the food options at Paycom Center.

News 9’s Jordan Ryan spent the morning on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch at Paycom Center, sampling some of the latest culinary offerings.

Chef Syed Khan with Loud City Hospitality showcased new dishes created for Thunder fans to enjoy, including nachos in take-home souvenir bowls. The nachos feature house-made queso, carne asada, and pico de gallo.

A standout item is the chopped pork sandwich. “It’s got barbecue pulled pork, applewood bacon, and a tomato-cucumber slaw [...] served on a New England split-top bun toasted in butter,” Khan said.

Other new items include street corn tacos with options like carne asada, chicken tinga, and carnitas. For fans seeking portability, Loud City Hospitality introduced a chicken finger crunch wrap, a sturdy quesadilla-style snack perfect for carrying around the arena.

Preparing these dishes requires a significant team effort. Khan explained that chefs start prepping the day before each game. “If we have a game tomorrow, we start at 9 a.m. today [...] we'll probably leave around 10 o'clock at night,” he said.

With the Thunder scheduled for a game on Friday, fans are encouraged to arrive early to explore the menu before cheering on their team.

