Heavy Smoke Reported From SW Oklahoma City Fire

No injuries were reported after a fire Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 4:39 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Reports of heavy smoke led to a firefighting response Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was called to a home near Southwest 27th Street and South Youngs Boulevard just after midnight.

Fire crews say they arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

OKCFD said this is not the first time firefighters have been to the house in question.

No injuries were reported.
