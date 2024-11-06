OKC Fairgrounds Hosting American Quarter Horse Association World Championships

At the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a look at the American Quarter Horse Association World Championships.

By: News 9

Horse riders from across the world travel to Oklahoma City for the American Quarter Horse Association World Championships.

At the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with AQHA leaders to discuss what this year's competition entails.

Jim Hunt, President of the American Quarter Horse Association, said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the competition. Although, the championship has only come to Oklahoma City for the past 48 years.

"For 48 years, we've been coming to Oklahoma City to celebrate the best of the best exhibitors and horses," Hunt said. "This is basically for the 'Golden Globe' or the 'buckle,' the year-end championship."

Hunt said this year will also be the last time the competition will be held inside the Jim Norick Arena, which is set to be demolished following the completion of a new fairgrounds arena.

Over 9,000 participants and an expected $51 million are flooding into Oklahoma City for this year's competition, and Hunt said he is excited for everyone involved.