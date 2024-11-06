1 Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Downtown Oklahoma City

One person was injured after they were hit by a car on Wednesday morning in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, November 6th 2024, 7:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City police said a person was walking near Hudson Avenue and West Renon Avenue when they were struck by a car in the area.

OCPD said the driver stayed at the scene, and the person was taken to the hospital, although their condition is not yet known.
