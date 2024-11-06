1 Injured As Firefighters Tackle Oklahoma City House Fire

One firefighter was injured while the Oklahoma City Fire Department put out a house fire Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to a residence near Northwest 63rd Street and College Avenue.

Firefighters said three of the residents inside the home evacuated before firefighters arrived, but one dog was killed.

OKCFD said a firefighter sustained minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and was later taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, although OKCFD said the location was in the back of the home in the kitchen.

