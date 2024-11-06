Oklahoma Voters Cast Decisive Votes On Supreme Court Justices Amid Historic Retention Races

Oklahoma voters are deciding whether to retain three Supreme Court justices in a historic race that could lead to new appointments by Governor Stitt

By: News 9

In a highly watched election, Oklahoma voters are weighing whether or not to retain three Oklahoma Supreme Court justices. Early results show a split, with two of the three justices likely to retain their positions, while one may not, a potential first in Oklahoma's judicial history.

Political analyst Scott Mitchell highlighted the unusual pressure and precedent this race may set.

"So the precedent is that this had never been done before, and it looks like one of them may be successfully rejected, said Mitchell. So you've got to think that if the money is there and people are disagreeing on outcomes of these races, that they'll do it again.

The stakes are high because these three justices were appointed by Democratic governors, and any vacancy would allow Gov. Kevin Stitt to appoint a replacement from a list provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC). This mechanism, established in response to a 1960s bribery scandal, ensures that governors do not have unchecked power to appoint justices directly.

The push for recall has been driven largely by groups citing “anti-business” rulings from the court, specifically instances where it has overturned legislative decisions. Mitchell noted that this trend could mark a shift toward increased political influence in the state’s highest court.