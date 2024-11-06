Republican Rep. Frank Lucas Wins Reelection To Oklahoma U.S. House Seat

Tuesday, November 5th 2024, 7:23 pm
Republican Rep. Frank Lucas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday.
The longest-serving member of Oklahoma's congressional delegation, Lucas secured reelection in June when he received more than 73% of the vote in a three-way Republican primary, since no Democrat or independent ran for the seat.
First elected in a special election in 1994, the rancher from Cheyenne, Oklahoma, currently chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and is the longest-serving member of the House Agriculture Committee.
