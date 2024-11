Eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike are reopened at mile marker 176 after being closed due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

Eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike are reopened at mile marker 176 after being closed due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed for 1 hour and 52 minutes.

This area is in Lincoln County, west of Stroud.

Drivers should avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.