Crescent Residents Who Lost Homes In Wildfires Ask For Help

A Crescent family faces a challenging recovery after wildfires destroyed several structures on their property, leaving them with limited resources and relying on donations to rebuild.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

A family in Crescent said on Monday that they have a long road ahead after losing several structures on their property to wildfires last week.

"I had a hundred animals that I had to try and get out of here,” said resident Lindsey DeAngelis.

DeAngelis ended up leaving behind most of her animals. "And when I saw the flames go up in front of our house, I thought that we had lost everybody,” she tearfully recalled.

When the flames died down, the DeAngelis headed back to her property where she found her home intact and animals alive.

Her mother Sandra Gustin, who also lives on the property, did not have the same luck.

"That's the first time we knew my house was really gone. I walked down here, and saw the embers; it was still flamed up a little bit. I just turned around and walked back up that way,” said Gustin.

Gustin’s son, DeAngelis’ brother, also lives on the property.

“I didn't even go down to my son's house. I was like, "If mine's gone, I know his [house] is gone."

Both Gustin and her son Devin lost their homes along with several other treasured items.

Fortunately, Gustin recovered her husband's ashes in the burned rubble of her home.

"I'd say overall whole property we've lost at least 80-85% of our trees and grass," said DeAngelis.

Gustin added, “We have no assistance. Nobody’s reached out to us except for the Red Cross and they give you a monetary donation to help with immediate expenses.”

That money quickly ran out, the family said.

"We've lost all of our homesteading tools; rototillers, generators, weed eaters, lawnmowers. The well completely melted down to the ground. We don't even have water," DeAngelis said.

The family is in need of heavy equipment to remove the rubble.

They also set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of rebuilding.