Meet The Candidates: The Race For Oklahoma County Sheriff

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III and challenger Wayland Cubit face off in a re-election bid, with platforms focused on community safety, legislative partnerships, and school security.

The current Oklahoma County Sheriff is up for re-election on Tuesday, running against the same opponent from 2020.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that he promises voters a continuation of what he calls a successful first term.

“The first time we ran, it was safer communities, fiscal responsibility and transparency, body cameras, better partnerships. And we delivered on all of that,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that his platform this time around is a 'boots-on-the-ground approach', focused on increasing the Sheriff's Office's presence around the county and at the Capitol.

“We need to make sure we are passing good, positive legislation that keeps people and communities safe," Johnson said.

Johnson’s opponent, Democrat Wayland Cubit, comes from a law enforcement background with the Oklahoma City Police Department before spending the last three years as Director of Security for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Cubit stated that he plans to focus on several issues if elected; including the fentanyl crisis, stronger community partnerships, and placing more resource officers in schools.

“We have to make sure that schools are the safest place on earth so that our teachers have a place to work and thrive,” Cubit said.

The new Oklahoma County Jail is also an area of focus for Cubit's campaign. “I would be with the communities where the jail might be," Cubit said. "Ask them what type of resources that I have as the sheriff, to be able to make them feel safe and comfortable about wherever the county commissioners decide to put that jail."

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling place.