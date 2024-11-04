Governor Kevin Stitt Addresses Tornado Damage Across Metro

Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Saturday, announcing an emergency declaration for six counties following a series of tornadoes that caused widespread damage across Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Saturday, announcing an emergency declaration for six counties following a series of tornadoes that caused widespread damage across Oklahoma. The declaration enables the state to provide necessary resources and support to the affected communities.

“We’ve had around 100 homes damaged statewide, and power outages remain significant, with approximately 30,000 homes still without power as of 1 p.m. today,” Stitt said.

Crews are working diligently to restore electricity, with a priority on polling stations to ensure they are operational for Tuesday's elections. Stitt assured the public that alternative arrangements would be made if any polling stations remained inaccessible.

Stitt urged Oklahomans to stay vigilant, reminding residents not to rely solely on sirens for weather warnings but to monitor news and emergency alerts on their phones. The governor also directed those affected to report damages via the state’s website at damage.ok.gov.

Significant Tornado Damage Reported, Emergency Teams Mobilized

Annie Mack Vest of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management detailed the extent of the tornado damage, confirming reports of EF-3 tornado damage in parts of Oklahoma City, EF-1 damage in Newcastle, and EF-2 damage in Harrah. Vest noted that the state’s emergency operations center remains fully activated and in close contact with local emergency management directors to coordinate relief efforts.

"We want you to pay attention to the National Weather Service, your local news outlets," Vest said. She said that outdoor warning sirens may not be audible indoors and encouraged residents to utilize multiple methods of alert.

Public Safety and Shelter Support

Stitt highlighted the need for caution, especially with additional storms forecasted.

"We as Oklahomans have been through this a lot. I've seen a lot of damage around the state. Every time there's a tornado, we're out looking at that," he said. "And sometimes, as Oklahomans, as a fourth generation Oklahoman, you think,' man, it can never hit me', but you've got to be really, really cautious because when you have an EF-3 or EF-4, they can do significant damage."

Vest informed the public of four Red Cross-supported shelters in Harrah, Shawnee, Choctaw, and Hillsdale, as well as a local shelter in Kickapoo. The shelters provide displaced residents with safety and support, with help from groups such as the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, which offers food and other essential services.