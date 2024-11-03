Homes Suffer Heavy Damage From Tornado In SE Oklahoma City Near 89th And Sooner

There is extensive damage in SE Oklahoma City following a tornado that touched down early on Sunday morning.

There is extensive damage in SE Oklahoma City following a tornado that touched down early on Sunday morning.

So far, authorities have confirmed only 11 injuries from the storms and they are all non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any other details on the people who were hurt. OKC Fire confirmed that six people were transported from the heavily-hit area of SE 89th and Sooner, the other five were in Choctaw.

In SE Oklahoma City, the tornado path came through and damaged homes by tearing up roofs, knocking over trees and power poles and throwing trees branches and overturning vehicles.

News 9's Matt McCabe has been on the scene all day surveying the damage and speaking to neighbors who experienced the storm in the middle of the night.

"I didn't know what to expect, we didn't have time to get to the storm shelter it just hit so quick," said Aaron Martinez, whose home was damaged from the storm.

Another round of severe weather is possible later on Sunday and Monday.

