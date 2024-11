Northbound Interstate 35 has been narrowed to one lane at Northeast 50th Street due to flooding, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: News 9

ODOT says between NE 50th Street and Wilshire Boulevard, only one lane is open.

Drivers should use extra caution in this area and expect delays.