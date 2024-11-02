Sand Springs Defeats Putnam City North 51-26 In Key 6A-II Matchup

Sand Springs defeated Putnam City North 51-26 in a dominant 6A-II matchup, led by multiple touchdowns from Dom Forbes.

By: News 9

The Sandites took an early lead as quarterback Easton Webb connected with Dom Forbes, who tipped the ball to himself for an impressive touchdown, putting the visitors up 7-0. The Panthers attempted to answer, with star running back Milton Alford breaking into the open field for a big gain. However, Alford fumbled on the next play, giving the ball back to Sand Springs.

Forbes found the end zone again from short range, and the Sandites continued to pile on the points, ultimately securing the 51-26 win on the road.