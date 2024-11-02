Bixby Dominates Deer Creek In 6A-I Matchup, Winning 48-10

Bixby beat Deer Creek in a 6A-I matchup Friday night.

By: News 9

Bixby continued its commanding season with a 48-10 win over Deer Creek at Tidwell Stadium, maintaining the Spartans’ undefeated streak in 6A-I.

Despite high energy on the Antlers’ sideline, Deer Creek struggled, with D1 commit Grady Adamson facing a tough Bixby defense. In the third quarter, Adamson’s pass was intercepted by Emory Snyder, keeping the Spartans firmly in control with a 34-3 lead.

Cooper Parker extended Bixby’s lead, breaking through for a rushing touchdown to make it 41-3. Adamson attempted a deep pass to close the gap, but Bixby’s Tyler Wright snatched another interception, sealing Deer Creek’s fate. Bixby’s impressive road win ended 48-10, solidifying the Spartans’ place at the top of 6A-I.