Mouse Captured On Video In Oklahoma City School Raises Health Concerns For One Mother

Health concerns are raised for one mother after a mouse is found in a in a Northwest Classen High School classroom.

A surprising sight at Northwest Classen High School left a mother stunned. Her son captured a video of a mouse roaming freely in his classroom. The footage shows the rodent running at the front of the classroom.

"I was just kind of taken aback," Carina said. "You can clearly tell in the video he's in his seat and the other kids are just nonchalant going about their day.”

After witnessing the footage, Carina contacted the school administration for answers.

"I called the office, and they told me they’ve been putting traps out to catch them," she said. "I said, 'Them?' So, there’s more than one. Clearly, if there’s one, there’s more."

Carina fears a potential infestation that could jeopardize the health of students, teachers, and staff.

"It’s very unsanitary," she said. "You just think about what they’re crawling in, everything is vulnerable in the building at the moment, they’re just walking in like they own the place.”

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools confirmed that while the district is aware of the issue, they do not believe there is an infestation. Measures are being taken to address the problem, including setting traps and calling in an exterminator.

In a statement Wednesday, OKCPS said:

“OKCPS leadership is aware of recent reports regarding the presence of rodents at Northwest Classen High School. We are proactively addressing the situation by deploying traps, sealing potential entry points, and reminding staff and students about proper food storage protocols to ensure we maintain a clean and safe environment. The health and well-being of our students, staff, and families are our top priorities, and we remain committed to providing a safe, clean, and healthy learning environment.

"I know that OKCPS has a long list of things to do, but health-wise for kids, this should be a priority," Carina emphasized.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools tipline remains available 24/7 for students and parents to report concerns, although it is not intended for emergencies. To send a tip, CLICK HERE or call 405-587-STOP (7867).