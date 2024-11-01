Cycle 66 Canceled Due To Severe Weather Forecast

The annual Cycle 66 event in Edmond, scheduled for Nov. 3, has been canceled due to potential flooding.

By: News 9

Cycle 66 in Edmond, presented by Mercy, has been canceled due to potential flooding on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Organizers say that after consulting with the National Weather Service and Edmond Emergency Management, they determined that conditions would be unsafe for participants due to forecasts of high winds, lightning, hail, heavy rainfall, and flooding.

The annual event had already attracted registered riders from 13 states to celebrate Oklahoma’s Historic Route 66.

Despite the event’s cancellation, Cycle 66 will still support its charity beneficiaries, Bike Club OKC and the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Though the ride is canceled, organizers invite participants, sponsors, and volunteers to join the Packet Pickup and Radler Release Party on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Frenzy Brewing Company located at 15 South Broadway in Downtown Edmond. Attendees can collect their ride shirts and swag and enjoy a free pint of the Cycle 66 Mother Road Radler, a special limited-edition brew created for the event.

Anyone who registered for the event and would like a refund can fill out a request form HERE. Forms must be filled out before Nov. 10, 2024.

