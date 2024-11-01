Several Lanes Of I-44 Closed In NW Oklahoma City Due To Crash

Several lanes of Interstate 44 are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, November 1st 2024, 4:09 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Several lanes of Interstate 44 are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.

The scene is near the I-44 exit near Northwest 32nd Street.

The northbound lanes have been narrowed to one due to the collision.

At least one person was injured, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
