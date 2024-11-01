OSU Spirit Squad Preps For Homecoming Game Day With The Porch

Members of the OSU Spirit Squad tell the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch that they work hard each year preparing for their role in OSU's homecoming celebrations.

A part of every Oklahoma State football game, the OSU Spirit Squad is ready to bring the excitement to Saturday's homecoming game.

Joined by OSU mascot Pistol Pete, Cowboys cheerleaders, and pom members are a big part of what it means to be a part of game day in Stillwater. The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke to Jaselyn Rossman, a member of OSU's pom squad, who said the team has been busy with practicing as well as performing.

"On top of our practices and our lift workouts, we had basketball start up, but it's been really fun," Rossman said. "We're just getting so excited and ready for homecoming."

Rossman said Friday night is the homecoming pep rally, but Saturday morning the university kicks off the homecoming parade.

The pep rally will be from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the Sea of Orange Parade will begin on Main Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday.