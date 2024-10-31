Daily Dose: Miralax Gummies Vs. Liquid

In Thursday's Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answered a viewer's question about the effectiveness of Miralax gummies compared to regular liquid Miralax for constipation relief.

By: News 9

Miralax, a go-to recommendation for constipation, contains polyethylene glycol, an osmotic laxative that draws water into the stool to naturally soften it. Tasteless and stimulant-free, Miralax is safe for long-term use, even for children.

The brand's MiraFiber Gummies add fiber and prebiotics to support gut health, making them beneficial for people with IBS symptoms like cramping, bloating, and diarrhea. However, for chronic constipation, Dr. Anderson suggests sticking with the original liquid Miralax for optimal effectiveness.

For mixed IBS symptoms or occasional constipation, consider MiraFiber Gummies, but for more persistent issues, the liquid form is best.